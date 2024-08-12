Turkey announces conditions for leaving Syria

In an interview with Reuters, Turkish National Defense Minister Yashar Güler stated that a new constitution should be adopted and elections should be held.

“At the same time, border security should be ensured. Only then can Türkiye leave Syria,” the minister emphasized.

Türkiye and Syria could meet at the ministerial level as part of efforts to normalize ties if suitable conditions are created, Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler also told Reuters.

