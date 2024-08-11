Russia is fighting the West, not Ukraine: expert

"Kursk is considered a border region between Ukraine and Russia, but this region is located in Russian territory, and Ukraine tried to somehow enter Russian territory from this region," Beheshtipour sain in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"The recent statement of Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy of the Russian National Security Council, about the arrival of Russian tanks in Berlin is based on the current situation, but his positions are basically considered propaganda," he added.

"In this situation, Europeans see their security under threat and countries like France, Germany and England have implicitly declared that their security is threatened by Russia and therefore they are afraid of Moscow's actions towards them," the expert concluded.

