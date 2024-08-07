German hotel partially collapses, killing 1, trapping 8
At least one person was killed and eight others remained trapped Wednesday after a hotel partially collapsed near the banks of the Mosel River in western Germany, police said.
Police said they believed 14 people were inside the hotel in the winemaking town of Kroev at the time of the collapse late Tuesday evening.
According to ABC News, five people escaped unharmed, while the other nine were buried beneath the rubble, police said.