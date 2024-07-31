Qatar, Egypt say assassinations damage Gaza truce chances

"Political assassinations and continued targeting of civilians in Gaza, while talks continue, leads us to ask, how can mediation succeed when one party assassinates the negotiator on the other side?" Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani wrote on X, Reuters reported.

"Peace needs serious partners & a global stance against the disregard for human life."

Egypt's foreign ministry said in a statement that a "dangerous Israeli escalation policy" over the past two days had undermined efforts to broker an end to the fighting in Gaza.

