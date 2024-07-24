Netanyahu's visit to Washington focuses on strengthening: expert Trump

"Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington and his speech to the Congress takes place at a time when he is facing many problems inside Israel, and on the other hand, in less than four months, we will witness the presidential elections in the United States," Majlesi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"For Netanyahu and Israel, a person like Trump and his mindset and even his family have been far more important and useful than any person in the history of the United States," he added.

"Israel seeks to attract more aid from America, and in this regard, Netanyahu's visit to Washington should be considered as a type of attraction and assistance in favor of Tel Aviv," he added.

