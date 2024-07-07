The British Labor Party is facing various challenges: expert

"One of the reasons why Rishi Sunak was chosen as the Prime Minister of England was his mastery of economic issues," Bigdeli wrote in an article for ILNA.

"Before Sunak became the prime minister, he promised that he would control the economic and living conditions of the people, but due to the Ukraine issue and the sending of London's aid to this country at the same time as the United States' support for Kiev, he was criticized a lot," he added.

"The Labor Party, which won the recent elections, is facing a migrant crisis. The new Prime Minister of Britain has come to work while in Europe the extreme right-wings have taken a noticeable rise in the political sphere of the Green Continent, which can create its own challenges for Starmer," he added.

