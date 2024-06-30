7 killed, 14 injured in bus accident in Pakistan's Karachi

Personnel from the Edhi rescue service told Xinhua that a speedy bus carrying 41 passengers overturned after hitting the roadside pavement near the New Ada area in the Maripur suburb region of Karachi.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to the Trauma Center of the Civil Hospital in the city.

The rescuer added that the death toll might rise as several of the wounded persons were in critical condition.

