EU is looking for ways to settle the situation in Ukraine before Donald Trump takes office: expert

"In other words, the countries of the green continent are worried that when Trump takes office, his convergence with Putin against Europe will deepen and they will face a serious challenge to Moscow," Momeni said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"They want to secure the EU's borders as they are now, so that they can ultimately withstand any dangerous moves by Moscow," he added.

"After signing the security agreement with the European Union, the president of Ukraine recently announced that he needs a new road map to reach peace with Russia, which can somehow be seen as a message to end the current war," the expert concluded.

