The sovereignty of Cyprus is under the supervision of the Westerners: expert

"The reason for Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah's warning to Cyprus is that, based on the available information, Israel has been looking for a long time to use Cypriot ports for military use in addition to air bases," Cheraghi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"The sovereignty of Cyprus is under the supervision of the Westerners, especially the three countries of England, France and the United States, and therefore Cyprus is of high value as an important point for European countries and the United States," he added.

"According to the available information, the mentioned countries in Cyprus are somehow listening and monitoring many movements in the region, and Lebanon is no exception to this, and this is the reason why Hezbollah has issued a serious warning about the actions of this country and serving the Zionist regime," he concluded.

