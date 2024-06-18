The probability of ending the war in Ukraine is low: expert

"Zelenskiy's government has always proposed joining NATO for Kyiv during its time in office, but the fact is that it is important for Russia that Ukraine has a neutral position in this regard and does not join NATO," Bahman said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"Zelensky also knows that he is unlikely to win against Russia, but given that the government in Kiev is run by his Western supporters and the interests of Western supporters, especially the Americans, are in the continuation of the war, it is very unlikely that they will accept Russia's conditions for Accept the end of the war," he added.

"Considering the West's approach to this conflict, the probability of ending the war in Ukraine is low," he concluded.

