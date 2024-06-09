Colombia to halt coal exports to Israel over war in Gaza

In an extraordinary meeting of D-8 foreign ministers in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday, Hasan also urged member states of the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) not to render any assistance to the Israeli regime because that would help fund the Israeli military and its illegal occupation of Palestinian lands.

The Malaysian foreign minister also reiterated his country’s unwavering stance on the issue of Palestine, calling on the D-8 to collectively support the plea for a permanent and effective ceasefire in Gaza, increase humanitarian assistance, and ensure safe and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid into the besieged coastal sliver.

