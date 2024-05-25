Stoltenberg opposes the creation of a European army

The Secretary General of NATO declared his opposition to the creation of a unified European army, calling on European members of NATO to increase defense expenditures.

"I welcome the efforts of the European Union... when there is talk of increasing expenditures on defense, and NATO has been calling for that for some time," Stoltenberg said in a statement to The Economist magazine, published on Friday.

"But the European Union cannot replace NATO, and the members of the European Union provide 20% of NATO's defense expenditures, and 80% come from outside the European Union," he continued.

endNewsMessage1