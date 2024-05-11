EU lacks an united policy towards Russia: expert

"The fact is that we do not see a united policy among EU officials against Russia, but in any case, it should be noted that they also have serious differences with each other in this matter," Makki said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"If we consider the statments from NATO members and European countries on a macro level, we can clearly see that there is practically no single view," he added.

"I think the West is currently testing Russia, but Europe does not want to direct the situation towards a radical confrontation in any way," the expert concluded.

