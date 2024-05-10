Iraq calls on 60 countries to repatriate their citizens related to ISIS members in Al-Hawl camp

Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim Al-Araji announced that 24 countries out of 60 have begun repatriating their citizens who are members of the terrorist organization ISIS in Al-Hawl camp in Syria.

“In Al-Hawl camp there are ISIS families from 60 countries, and after Iraq’s continued efforts, 24 countries began the process of withdrawing their nationals,” Al-Araji said on his official account on the X platform.

He pointed out that Russia recently withdrew 32 children (12 girls and 20 boys) between the ages of 5 and 17 years, praising the position of the Russian government and calling on other countries to withdraw their nationals in preparation for closing the detention center.

