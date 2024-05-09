Replacing Zelensky: From scenario or reality

"Regarding the documents recently published by the Russian intelligence agencies about the American effort to change the president of Ukraine, it should be noted that the authenticity of the documents published by the governments in the middle of the war can be disputed," Motharnia wrote in an article for ILNA.

"For this reason, the release of documents related to the search of the United States to find a replacement for the current president of Ukraine should be considered a form of directing public opinion and creating doubts on the enemy's front," he noted.

He added that, "It is ridiculous that Russia declares that the president of Ukraine no longer has the authority to run the country from a legal point of view and that elections should be held, since elections are basically meaningless during the war.

