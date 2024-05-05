Two killed in an attack targeting a candidate for local elections in Mexico

Two people were killed in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas in an attack targeting a municipal election candidate who escaped unharmed, local authorities said Saturday.

According to prosecutors, a shooting attack on Friday targeted Juan Gómez Morales, a candidate for the local Chiapas Unidos party, in Peñmerito de las Americas, a city with a population of about 17,000 on the border with Guatemala.

One of the victims is the candidate's son, while the other is also a candidate for municipal council membership, according to Chiapas Unidos.

Party leader Conrado Cifuentes said that Gomez Morales was not injured and was taken to a safe place.

