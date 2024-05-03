Israel seeks to remove Hamas from the scene: expert

"In my opinion, Israel will not attack Rafah and has kept Rafah as a lever and pressure tool against Gaza and Hamas," Bakshishi Ardestani said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added that "Through meetings like the Riyadh meeting, Israel seeks to remove Hamas from the scene."

"After seven months of war, Netanyahu came to the conclusion that he could not completely eradicate Hamas," he added.

"In my opinion, Netanyahu cannot stay on power any more and if he wants to attack Rafah in any way, he will have to pay the price of killing more people," the expert concluded.

