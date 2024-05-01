An American F-16 plane crashes near Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico

The American Fox News network reported that a US Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed near Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.

According to local media, "Emergency rescue crews and the Military Air Forces responded to an F-16 fighter jet that crashed outside Holloman Air Force Base near White Sands National Park in New Mexico."

Initial reports indicated that the circumstances of the accident are not clear, but reports indicate that the pilot safely exited the plane and was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries, and an investigation will be conducted into the accident.

