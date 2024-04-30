World for Working Class: DPRK

-Working Class of Korea

In the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea the working class is called the core unit of socialist construction and the nation’s “eldest son.”

In the latter half of the 1950s, when the country was undergoing difficulties, the working class at the then Kangson Steel Plant produced 120 000 tons of rolled steel from a blooming mill with a rated capacity of 60 000 tons, thus initiating the Chollima Movement. In response to it, the working people across the country launched a mass innovation drive, Chollima Workteam Movement, thus achieving the socialist industrialization of the country in a matter of 14 years.

By availing themselves of the collapse of socialism in several countries in the closing years of the 20th century, the imperialists concentrated their anti-socialist offensive on the DPRK. In this trying period, the working class of the country defended socialism and provided a solid springboard for building a powerful socialist country while revitalizing their country’s economy.

Today they are setting up modern factories in various parts of the country and stepping up the work of putting the economy on a Juche-oriented, modern, scientific and IT basis as required by the developing times.

They also play the role as fully-fledged masters of the state and society.

Workers in the difficult and challenging sectors of the national economy, including coal and ore miners, lumberjacks, fishermen and weavers, are elected to the Supreme People’s Assembly (parliament) and local people’s assemblies, participating in administering the state affairs. At the elections to the county, city and provincial people’s assemblies held in July 2015, General Secretary Kim Jong Un cast ballots for candidates, who were workers from the Ryonmot Trolley Bus Station and Kim Jong Thae Electric Locomotive Complex.

The title of Labour Hero and other state decorations are awarded to those who have worked honestly at their posts for scores of years or have made a great contribution to developing the country’s economy.

Eight-hour work day, regular holidays, maternity leave, provision of working conditions and environment and supply of labour protection materials and nutrients are guaranteed by law. Factories and enterprises are furnished with bases for cultural life.

In the country the lives and health of the working class are a matter of national concern, a matter of paramount importance. The matter concerning the lives and health of the workers are discussed before production starts, and officials of production units go among the workers to acquaint themselves with the latter’s demands and mental agony and solve them in time–this is a primary process of their work.

On May Day state dignitaries including senior officials of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea visit dormitories and workplaces of the workers, and celebrate the holiday with them, enjoying artistic performances and playing sports games with them. This has become a convention in the country.

On the day the country’s newspapers and TV give wide publicity to the innovative successes brought about by the working class, and artistic groups stage congratulatory performances for the labour innovators.

The country does not hesitate to make investment for the sake of the working class, and it provides them with much benefit.

This is eloquently proved by the fact that new flats in Changjon Street and Kyongru-dong built in the central parts of Pyongyang were provided to ordinary workers free of charge.

Kim Jong Un visited the family of a worker at a city landscaping station and the family of a weaver of the Pyongyang Kim Jong Suk Textile Mill who moved to new flats in Changjon Street, and blessed their future. Under his guidance, wonderful workers’ hostels were built at the Pyongyang Kim Jong Suk Textile Mill, Pyongyang Kim Jong Suk Silk Mill and others.

Among those, who moved to the luxury houses in the Pothong Riverside Terraced Houses District built in Pyongyang, were a weaver and a trolley bus driver.

-Worker Students

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has well-regulated study-while-you-work systems of various kinds.

The workers can learn advanced technology and attend university courses through sci-tech learning spaces and nationwide online education system.

These systems have produced a large number of graduates, many of whom are famous inventors and even PhD holders.

-Swimming Pools for Workers

In the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea many water parks, swimming pools and bathing beaches including alpha mare-style Rungna Water Park and El Dorado-style Munsu Water Park have been built in different parts of the country for the cultural recreation of the people. Moreover, factories and enterprises have cultural and welfare facilities, where modern swimming pools can be found. The DPRK does not spare investment in the cultural life of the working people.

