Pakistan elections politically ensnared Army: expert

“With 10% of the votes counted, it is said that the Muslim League party is not in a good situation and this means creating a disturbance in the scenario of the Pakistan Army,” Zohrevand said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “In my opinion, the Army is trying to find its solutions, but it should be noted that the situation in Pakistan is facing problems internally and even in Afghanistan, and the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan is not in harmony with Islamabad in this regard. Based on this, I think that the army will strike a bargain with Imran Khan. The fact is that if the post-election crisis spreads and the army is unable to control it, the situation will undoubtedly go awry.”

He concluded, “Imran Khan is now in prison and many young people have been attracted to him in recent years, but now if this same group wants to start a social rebellion, there will undoubtedly be problems. Because the former prime minister of Pakistan raised a trans-ethnic slogan and basically upset the power equation, and now I think the army is caught in a political trap and many problems, and its problems will be solved only by negotiating with the opposition parties.”

