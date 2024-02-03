U.S. seeking psychological warfare against Russia through UK: expert

“The United States, by publishing news including the deployment of its nuclear weapons on British soil, seeks to launch a specific psychological war, which is also addressed to Russia,”Motaharnia said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “It should be noted that psychological warfare occurs in preparation for military operations or before military operations to demonstrate power.”

The expert continued, “It must be accepted that after the war in Ukraine, Russia has faced some problems and in the meantime, Moscow has raised harsh criticisms against Washington.”

He stated, “If we put this action of the United States in the UK next to these issues, we can see that the Western alliance has caused them to support Ukraine and the continuation of this issue has caused Russia to be addressed as well.”

According to Motaharnia, today, the UK as an ally of America, although it takes important steps with Washington, it seeks to recreate London's power.

He said, “London seeks to show its power in this equation, and in the meantime, especially in the field of military issues, we see new strategies that make sense in the form of three layers. The first layer is the threat of military attack, and the second layer is presented as a military show, and finally, the third layer is a military attack.”

