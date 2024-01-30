ICJ ruling against Israel is of legal and political importance: expert

“The decisions of the International Court of Justice have more legal and then political weight than the guarantee of implementation,” he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

Karimi added, “The verdict that was issued is not final in a judicial sense. Rather, it is first to declare the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice to deal with this issue and second to comment on the current situation.”

He continued, “The initiative of South Africa, especially due to the significant history of that country and also the cooperation of other countries in this matter, has been significant and worthy in a similar issue, and it especially shows a new dimension in the issue of Palestine and Israel, which ironically can be accompanied and supported by the allied countries. It can gradually weaken support for Israel.”

Karimi said the ICJ ruling can not stop the genocide in the Gaza Strip. “The decisions of the International Court of Justice are, of course, binding on governments, but they are ultimately required to be implemented through the United Nations Security Council, which at least due to the presence of the United States, in the current environment and for the foreseeable future, such pressures on Israel cannot be imagined through that way.”

