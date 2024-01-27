The drone attacks occurred in response to the Zionist regime’s crimes against the people in Gaza, Lebanon’s news channel Al Mayadeen reported.

The US bases attacked by the Islamic resistance in Iraq were one in Koniko gas field in northeastern Syria and the other near al Khazra Village in the same location.

Since the start of the Zionist regime of Israel’s war in Gaza and its ceaseless bombardment against the residential units and medical centers, each of the resistance groups across the region has performed a duty to support the oppressed Gazans.

In a related development, the Shafaq news website reported on Friday that Erbil International Airport in the Iraqi Kurdistan region has been targeted by a drone.

Iraq’s Islamic resistance attacks US bases in Syria

A Kurdish official in the region said no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The official did not give any further details about the incident or its possible casualties.

Since October 7, 2023, over 26,000 including thousands of women and children have been killed in Gaza.

