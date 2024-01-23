Fresh US-UK attack on Yemen futile, Yemeni official says

The bases were insignificant and contained no weapons, equipment, or forces, the source told the Almayadeen news channel on Tuesday.

Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council, had earlier stated that the latest strikes were an attempt to “discourage Yemen from supporting Gaza.”

He stressed that the US-UK aggression aimed to force Yemen to stop its naval operations, pointing out that "the US and the UK should understand that we are in an era of retaliation and our people do not know surrender."

The US and the UK have recently attacked Yemen several times after a UN Security Council resolution on the Red Sea, but the attacks are made in violation of international laws to protect Israeli interests.

The US has once again blacklisted Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement, sparking condemnations over Washington’s unilateral moves in the region and beyond.

