Palestinian-Israeli co-existence impossible: expert

Mosadeqpour said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is looking to prolong the war on Gaza to ensure his political survival.

“Many of the political, military and security events implemented by Israel are somehow fully coordinated between Tel Aviv and Washington. And for this reason, it should be seen how the White House wants to end the Gaza crisis with the help of America,” he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “The Israeli prime minister knows very well that if he steps down from power, he will certainly not be granted any specific immunity. For this reason, he is now seeking to prolong the war in Gaza. He may seek to create a new front against Lebanon in the coming days, but it should be noted that the initiator of this new war will undoubtedly be the United States, but the end of it will be in the hands of Lebanon's Hezbollah and other Palestinian resistance groups.”

“Without a doubt, the coexistence of Israelis and Palestinians will face failure,” he concluded.

endNewsMessage1