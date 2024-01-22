Palestinian Authority unwilling to hold elections: expert

“Decisions about the situation in Gaza will be the responsibility of the Palestinians, and the Arab governments, including Europe, the United States, and Israel, cannot take part in this. The Palestinian people have adhered to the elections in any situation, and I don't think it is possible to destroy this political structure with the pressure of the West or to buy the people's vote and engineer it. The fact is that the Palestinian Authority has been preventing the holding of elections in Palestine for years, and this itself is considered a major problem. Perhaps the pressure of the United States and Israel will delay the election process, but they cannot eliminate it in any way,” Zanganeh said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “The events of the last 100 days in Gaza showed that the Palestinian people have become more interested in Hamas and the Palestinian resistance. There are many pressures against Tel Aviv regarding the Gaza war and especially the Israeli prisoners, and on the other hand, the pressure of the United States on the Zionist regime is increasing day by day.”

The expert noted, “Tel Aviv has repeatedly announced its conditions for the exchange of prisoners and a ceasefire, and Hamas has also presented its conditions, but the problem is that there is no symmetry between the two at the moment.”

endNewsMessage1