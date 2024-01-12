US, UK forces launch air, ship, submarine strikes against Yemen

The strikes came a day after the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution against Yemen’s Anarullah resistance movement for its retaliatory strikes in the Red Sea over the Zionist regime's war on Gaza.

"US, UK forces launch air, ship and submarine strikes against Yemen’s [Ansarullah] fighters targeting weapons storage, air defense, and logistic facilities," Al Jazeera reported on Friday.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also confirmed that the Royal Air Force, alongside US forces, and with “non-operational support” from the Netherlands, Canada and Bahrain, carried out the attacks on Houthi fighters in Yemen, Reuters reported.

A diplomatic source has told Al Jazeera that Russia has sent a message to UN Security Council members saying that it considers the use of force in Yemen to be a violation of the United Nations Charter.

