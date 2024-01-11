France didn’t leave Africa completely: expert

“The statement that the French military has completely left Africa is not a correct and comprehensive analysis, because France is rooted in African culture and language, and during the past decades, their behavior and culture have been mixed with African soil,” Ghanandbashi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

According to the expert, at least 50 elections are going to be held all over the world in 2024, a part of which will be held in Africa, and without a doubt, in these political events, the issue of energy and economy is considered the most important factor. Africa is grappling with energy and economic issues, Ghanadbashi said.

He also pointed to the influence of other powers in Africa. “Russia's influence in Africa is not as deep as it is said, and this country is currently involved in the Ukraine case and related issues, but the Chinese are present in Africa in a different way. The reason for their presence is the economy, which is Beijing's influence model in the African continent.”

