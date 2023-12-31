Expert outlines impact of Baku-Yerevan deal on Russia’s role on the Caucasus

“If the agreement between Baku and Yerevan proceeds from the western orbit, Russia's role in the Caucasus region will be greatly reduced, and even Armenia and Azerbaijan will be closer than ever to Euro-Atlantic structures like NATO,” Bahman said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

The expert said that Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan both have sought to find new allies away of Russia.

“It can be said that the current situation of Russia compared to the second Karabakh war has weakened to a great extent and the western parties have gained more influence in the region,” he said, adding that a Western-brokered final deal between Baku and Yerevan would underline Russia’s role in the region.

“Because the passage of this agreement through the western channel can bring Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan closer to Euro-Atlantic structures like NATO, and it is likely that if the problem between the two countries is resolved, they will become candidates for NATO membership. For this reason, Russia's position in the Caucasus region is not very suitable, and if the Russians do not revise their procedures and change their policies towards the region, there is a possibility of them seriously getting weakened in the Caucasus,” he continued.

