Thousands of Israeli settlers hold anti-Netanyahu protest rally

According to the Sama news agency, Israeli settlers showed their resentment against the regime’s strategies and the officials’ ignorance when it comes to the lives of Israeli captives in the Gaza Strip.

The protesters called for the return of the Israeli captives, while numerous Hamas authorities announced they would not negotiate the freedom of the captives until the complete cessation of hostility.

The Palestinian resistance movement also underlined that officials of the Israeli regime would not be able to pave the way for freeing their captives without releasing Palestinian prisoners and merely by resorting to negotiations.

The Israeli regime, which commenced the aggression against Palestinians in Gaza in order to eliminate resistance groups and liberate its captives, failed to reach these objectives; thus, it pursued negotiations; however, the Israeli officials’ excessive demands led to the failure of the talks and Israelis resumed their genocidal war on the besieged territory.

