Ukraine turned into Russia’s Vietnam: expert

“The new round of Russian attacks on Ukraine and the new field and political movements of Moscow are taking place while basically the Russian forces and the army of this country are deteriorating in terms of weapons and morale, and they think that with these measures they can boost their army’s morale,” Momeni said in an exclusive interview with ILNA. “But I think their analysis is wrong.”

He added, “The fact is that the Russian people do not want the continuation of the Ukraine war and consider the continuation of such conditions to be useless.”

Momeni noted, “In my opinion, Ukraine will take many actions against Russia in the coming weeks or months in order to direct its public opinion in favor of Kiev, and it is possible that this will happen after January and the new year. This is while the President of Russia has announced that he is willing to hold talks with Ukraine to end the war based on national interests. I think these positions are only for domestic consumption in Russia.”

He said, “It should be known that Putin and Russia are basically looking for a way out of the war that has now become ‘Moscow's Vietnam’ and it should be said that now history has repeated itself once again.”

