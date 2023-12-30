Protesters in Tel Aviv call for end of war in Gaza

Palestine's Sama News reported that the protesters urged the need for an end to the Zionist aggressions and more efforts to secure the release of the Zionist prisoners in Gaza.

They chanted slogans like “war is enough” and “until the establishment of peace, there will be no security neither here nor there (in Gaza)”.

The Zionist invasion of Gaza has thus far killed more than 20,000 of innocent people, including women and children.

endNewsMessage1