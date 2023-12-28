Israeli atrocities adding to Palestinians’ determination to end occupation: Hamas

According to the Sama news agency, Hamas announced in a statement that the Israeli enemy committed a horrific massacre in the vicinity of the Al Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis on Wednesday, which led to the martyrdom of 30 people and the injury of some others, adding to the list of everyday atrocities of the occupying army against the residents of the Gaza Strip.

This level of atrocities and barbarism will not give the prestige of being triumphant to the beaten Israeli army, which is only successful in massacring civilians and destroying the facilities, Hamas added.

The statement also mentioned that the crimes committed by the Israeli regime will only boost the determination of the Palestinian people and resistance fighters to continue the struggle until the end of the occupation by the vicious Nazi regime.

Palestinian resistance groups kicked off the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against Israeli positions on October 7; then, the battered Israeli regime started bombing the Gaza Strip, which left over 20,000 martyrs and nearly 55,000 injured.

