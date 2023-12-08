News code : ۱۴۲۵۷۴۸
Denmark passes law to ban Holy Quran burnings
Denmark's parliament on Thursday passed a law making it illegal to burn the Holy Quran in public places, seeking to deescalate tensions with Muslim countries after a spate of Danish protests during which Islam's holy book was burned, causing outrage.
Denmark and Sweden experienced a series of public protests this year where anti-Islam activists burned or otherwise damaged copies of the Quran, triggering demands that the Nordic governments ban the practice, Reuters reported.