Trump has a better chance to win the 2024 election: expert

The disagreement among Democrats regarding Biden's candidacy for the 2024 US presidential election is rooted in the realism of the leaders of this party, Fereydoun Majlesi told ILNA.

They don't want the Democratic Party to perish at this historical moment and suffer a heavy defeat vis-a-vis the Republicans, he added.

“We are witnessing the robotic behavior of Biden and his exhaustion, which is a serious danger for the Democratic Party,” the expert emphasized.

If this process continues, it can cause Biden to lose against Donald Trump, he said, adding that “I think the best way for Biden is to withdraw from the 2024 US presidential election so that the Democratic Party can choose a better option and put him in the field.”

