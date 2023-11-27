News code : ۱۴۲۲۳۰۲
EU top diplomat Borrell slams Israeli regime for new "illegal settlements"
The European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has criticized the Zionist regime for building more "illegal settlements" in the occupied territories.
"I am appalled to learn that in the middle of a war, Israel commits new funds to build more illegal settlements. This has nothing to do with self-defence and will not make Israel safer," wrote Borrell on his X page.
He also said that making new settlements is "a grave breach" of international humanitarian law and the Zionist regime's "greatest security liability".