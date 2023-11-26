Hamas spokesman killed in Gaza

After the recent air raids of the Zionist regime of Israel on Jabalia in northern Gaza, Hamada who was also a member of the Hamas information center was killed, according to a Saturday report of Palestine’s Maan news.

The Hamas spokesman was killed a few days ago during the Zionist bombardment, informed sources told Maan.

Hamada from the occupied Quds was one of the Palestinian prisoners who was freed in 2011 under the exchange of prisoners deal with the Zionist regime and lived in exile in Gaza.

