West needs China to end Ukraine War: Expert

Explaining the reasons and dimensions of cutting off Western aid to Ukraine, Abdolreza Faraji Rad told ILNA that before the start of the Gaza war, whispers were heard in Europe and even America and England, and it was said that the war in Ukraine should end at a certain time.

I believe that between the presidents of the United States and China, who recently met and talked with each other, the issue of a ceasefire in Ukraine has probably been raised, he noted.

It is possible that the Americans needed the Chinese to end the war in Ukraine so that they would not go directly to Russia to resolve it, the expert added.

One of the reasons why Europe wants the war in Ukraine to end is the possible victory of Donald Trump in the 2024 US presidential election, he said, adding that the European Union knows very well that if Trump wins, he can quickly end the war in Ukraine in favor of Russia.

endNewsMessage1