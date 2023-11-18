Hamas is still alive in Gaza: Arab expert

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Hossein Majdobi said that the main issue in the current situation is not whether the American government is involved in the Gaza war or not. Rather, the main issue is what is the scope and level of involvement of the Americans in the said event.

The American government has a negative activism in the Gaza war in several ways, he said, adding that, at first, Washington is seriously preventing any ceasefire.

The Americans, along with other Western governments, provide considerable intelligence assistance to the Israeli regime, he added.

“In my opinion, during the Gaza war, the Americans have largely faced the problem and challenge of their image being tarnished in the international public opinion,” he noted.

The expert also emphasized that the fact that we see the Palestinian resistance still firing rockets into the occupied territories means that the resistance is still alive and that Israel's propaganda about the destruction of Hamas is completely worthless.

endNewsMessage1