Hezbollah's missile attack on Zionist military positions

The Islamic resistance forces targeted the position of the Zionist soldiers in the heights of Kafr Sheba'a with a missile attack.

According to this report, the rockets fired by Lebanon's Hezbollah have hit their targets.

Before this, the artillery of the Zionist regime targeted the towns of Yaroun, Maroon al-Ras, Mis al-Jabal, Houla, Misra, Rab Talasin, Al-Adisa, and Kafarkala located in the south of Lebanon.

In recent days, following the terrible crimes committed by the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip and the killing of a large number of Palestinians in this city, Lebanon's Hezbollah has targeted the military positions of this regime in the north of the occupied territories. An issue that has caused the fear of the Zionists living in these areas.

In recent days, the Israeli army has targeted the border areas of Lebanon with artillery attacks.

So far, tens of thousands of Zionists have left the Lebanese border towns for fear of resistance attacks.

