IAEA Board of Governors to investigate Tel Aviv nuclear threats

The Zionist regime’s so-called heritage minister has recently said that one of the occupying entity’s options in its war against Gaza is to drop a nuclear bomb on the coastal enclave.

“This is one of the possibilities,” Amichai Eliyahu said during an interview with Radio Kol Berama when asked whether an atomic bomb should be dropped on Gaza.

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has called for global condemnation of an Israeli minister’s threat of using nuclear bombs against the Gaza Strip, pointing out that the remarks also count as an admission of possessing atomic bombs.

Eslami said that some countries have already denounced the remarks, but he also stated that it is high time international organizations, especially the United Nations, broke their silence and took firm actions in the face of such audacity, which he called “a grave threat” to international peace and security.

He also urged the IAEA and its director general, Rafael Grossi, to take an independent and serious approach within the framework of nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament, especially on the creation of a Middle East free of nuclear weapons.

It is scheduled that the 1,674th meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors will be held in Vienna on November 20. The meeting will be attended by representatives of the 35 member states of the council and will continue until November 24.

