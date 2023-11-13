Western influence in Islamic and Arab countries is clearly visible toward Gaza: Expert

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Hassan Hanizadeh said that the joint meeting of heads of Arab and Islamic countries in Riyadh, which focused on Israel's crimes against Gaza, was very disappointing.

“The expectation of public opinion at the world level was that in a meeting where more than 50 heads of Arab and Islamic countries gathered around each other, stronger proposals and plans would be put forward so that the Gaza crisis would come to an end and the Zionist regime would be under pressure,” he noted.

These meetings should be seen as a kind of morale boost to the people of Palestine and Gaza, he said, adding that issues such as stopping the export of oil and gas to Western countries and Israel by Islamic and Arab governments should be on the agenda.

Note that the influence of European countries in Islamic and Arab lands is now fully visible, he concluded.

