Two-state plan will be the solution to end tension in Palestine: Expert

Explaining the latest developments in the Gaza war, Ferydon Majlesi told ILNA that after the developments in Gaza, Israel is forced to compromise with the Arab countries.

In the meantime, by implementing the two-state plan that many governments in the world have accepted, it is possible to put the situation in the occupied territories and Palestine back on track and reduce tensions, he noted.

“The United States is seeking to buy time against Hamas and in favor of Israel by making diplomatic trips to the occupied territories, and after this process, I don't think Washington is willing to bear Israel's costs anymore,” he emphasized.

