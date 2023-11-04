Israel seeks continuation of 1948 scenario in Gaza: Expert

Evaluating Israel’s scenario to force displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, Reza Mirabiean told ILNA that in the current situation, Israel is looking for the continuation of the 1948 scenario in order to be able to move forward on the same basis and occupy the desired lands.

Stating that Jordan and Egypt are against the forced displacement of Gaza residents, he continued that Lebanon's Hezbollah has good deterrence in the region, and Israel is extremely afraid of this movement and its actions in the northern regions.

I believe that the continuation of this process will cause the Arab countries to move away from the normalization of relations with Israel, he noted.

In the meantime, the United States wants to release its prisoners, and Israel wants exactly the same thing, he said, adding that for this reason, I believe that the coming hours and days can be very fateful.

