Gaza death toll climbs to 8796, including 3648 kids

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Wednesday afternoon that the casualties of the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have reached 8,796.

According to the report, some 2,290 martyrs are women, and the number of wounded has also reached 22,219.

Moreover, dozens of Palestinian civilians were martyred and injured in an attack on a residential district in the al-Faluja district of Jabalia camp on Wednesday afternoon.

On the 26th day of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, the Zionist regime intensified brutal strikes on residential, medical, and educational areas in the Gaza Strip from air, land, and sea.

However, officials of the United States and their European allies, including Britain, France, and Germany, still increased their all-out support for the Israeli regime.

