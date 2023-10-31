Palestinian Resistance continues missile attacks on Tel Aviv

The Sama news agency announced that the Ezzeddin al-Qassam battalions of the military wing of the Hamas movement once again targeted Tel Aviv with several rockets.

According to informed sources, several rockets hit different areas of Tel Aviv.

According to this report, the sirens have already sounded in the center of Tel Aviv and its surrounding areas, including "Beni Barak", "Ramat Ghan" and "Ghafataim".

Al-Qassam Brigades announced that they targeted Tel Aviv in response to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

A few hours ago, media sources reported the simultaneous rocket attacks of the resistance on the Zionist settlements around the Gaza Strip and Tel Aviv.

