Hezbollah says has targeted three Zionist bases

Hezbollah of Lebanon announced on Saturday that its artillery has targeted Al-Jerdah and Burket Risha bases of the Zionist regime while the Al-Ibad base was also being hit by guided missiles and other weapons, according to Al-Manar TV.

Al-Jazeera also reported that Hezbollah has fired missiles at Al-Marj base of the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon.

It also said that the guided missiles of Hezbollah has hit the al-Ibad base of the Zionist regime.