News code : ۱۴۱۲۵۱۵
Hezbollah says has targeted three Zionist bases
Three Zionist military bases in the northern parts of the occupied lands have been under artillery attacks by Hezbollah forces.
Hezbollah of Lebanon announced on Saturday that its artillery has targeted Al-Jerdah and Burket Risha bases of the Zionist regime while the Al-Ibad base was also being hit by guided missiles and other weapons, according to Al-Manar TV.
Al-Jazeera also reported that Hezbollah has fired missiles at Al-Marj base of the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon.
It also said that the guided missiles of Hezbollah has hit the al-Ibad base of the Zionist regime.