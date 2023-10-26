Palestinian official: Israel using banned ammunition in Gaza

Salama Maarouf, the head of the government’s media office in Gaza which is controlled by the Hamas resistance movement, told Al Jazeera on Thursday that the ammunition the Israeli regime is using in the besieged territory melts the organs of the injured people in addition to causing massive destruction.

He also said that the relentless Israeli aerial attacks have left in ruin half of the residential units in the Gaza Strip.

Maarouf meanwhile criticized the international community for what he described as giving the regime the green light to bomb Gaza, saying that they are complicit in the regime’s crimes against Palestinians there.

The Zionist regime waged its war on Gaza on October 7 following an unprecedented operation by Hamas, known as Al-Aqsa Storm, against the regime.

The relentless attacks have so far left more than 7,000 Palestinians dead, over half of whom are women and children.