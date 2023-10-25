Destruction caused by Zionist regime's attacks equals that of atomic bomb: Hamas

The amount of bombs that the Zionist regime has dropped on Gaza so far is equal to the power of the atomic bomb that hit Hiroshima, the report said.

On average, 33 tons of explosives have been dropped on people's heads per square kilometer of Gaza, it added.

Earlier, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that 50 Palestinians were martyred in the airstrikes of the Zionist regime in different areas of Gaza in the last hour.

According to this report, the intense attacks of the Zionist regime on various areas of Gaza, including Khan Yunis, continue.

On Saturday, October 15, 2023, the Palestinian resistance forces launched a surprise operation called "Al-Aqsa storm" from Gaza (southern Palestine) against the positions of Tel Aviv, and the Israeli regime, in order to retaliate and compensate for its defeat and stop the resistance operation, The crossings are closed in the Gaza Strip and the area is being bombarded.

Western support for Israel under the pretext of self-defense is practically a green light and a license for the Zionist regime to continue the brutal killing of Palestinian children and women.