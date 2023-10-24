Death toll of Israeli regime attack on Gaza climbs to over 5,500

The ongoing operation by the Palestinian Resistance movement, known as Al Aqsa Storm, has reached its 18th day.

According to the report by MOH, 2,055 of the martyrs are children and 1,119 of them are women.

The Israeli regime has arrested some 900 Palestinians since the onset of the operation by the Palestinian Resistance movement, known as Al Aqsa Storm.

The army of the Zionist regime has announced this morning that it had attacked 400 areas over the past 24 hours.